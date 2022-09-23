SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 5 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Central defeated Abilene Wylie 63-61

Levelland defeated Lake View 17-0

Stanton defeated TLCA 35-14

Brady defeated Christoval 47-27

Mason defeated Ballinger 55-0

Junction defeated Grape Creek 21-6

Eldorado picks up forfeit victory over TLCA Midland

Wink defeated Water Valley 60-16

Sterling City defeated Iraan 41-0

Ozona defeated Miles 41-26

Sonora defeated Harper 61-8

Robert Lee defeated Wilson 50-0

Bronte defeated Eden 52-25

Menard picks up forfeit victory over Austin Valor Charter