SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 5 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Central defeated Abilene Wylie 63-61
Levelland defeated Lake View 17-0
Stanton defeated TLCA 35-14
Brady defeated Christoval 47-27
Mason defeated Ballinger 55-0
Junction defeated Grape Creek 21-6
Eldorado picks up forfeit victory over TLCA Midland
Wink defeated Water Valley 60-16
Sterling City defeated Iraan 41-0
Ozona defeated Miles 41-26
Sonora defeated Harper 61-8
Robert Lee defeated Wilson 50-0
Bronte defeated Eden 52-25
Menard picks up forfeit victory over Austin Valor Charter