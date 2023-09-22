SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 5 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Abilene Wylie defeated Central 37-27
Levelland defeated Lake View 32-13
Christoval defeated Brady 20-16
TLCA San Angelo defeated Stanton 41-0
Junction defeated Grape Creek 55-20
Miles defeated Ozona 70-68
Mason defeated Ballinger 69-0
Sonora defeated Harper 53-22
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Zephyr 52-35
Menard defeated Priddy 49-0
Veribest defeated Valera Panther Creek 55-6
Eden defeated Bronte 42-32
Paint Rock defeated Lohn 53-0