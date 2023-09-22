SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 5 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man
Abilene Wylie defeated Central 37-27 
Levelland defeated Lake View 32-13
Christoval defeated Brady 20-16
TLCA San Angelo defeated Stanton 41-0
Junction defeated Grape Creek 55-20
Miles defeated Ozona 70-68
Mason defeated Ballinger 69-0  
Sonora defeated Harper 53-22

6-man
Robert Lee defeated Zephyr 52-35 
Menard defeated Priddy 49-0 
Veribest defeated Valera Panther Creek 55-6 
Eden defeated Bronte 42-32 
Paint Rock defeated Lohn 53-0