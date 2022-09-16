SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Thursday

Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21

Friday

Central defeated Belton 35-12

Brady defeated Dublin 62-42

Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2

Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0

Miles defeated Winters 56-12

Wall defeated Peaster 29-9

San Saba defeated Eldorado 26-0

Sonora defeated Alpine 27-6

Mason defeated Christoval 50-12

Ingram Moore defeated TLCA 32-22

Roscoe defeated Sterling City 58-18

Cross Plains defeated Junction 35-20

6-man

Nueces Canyon defeated Veribest 40-25

Robert Lee defeated Blackwell 46-38

Irion County defeated Highland 69-24

Menard defeated Bronte 50-0

Paint Rock defeated Trent 66-16

Eden defeated Gustine 66-44