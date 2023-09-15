SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Friday
11-man
Belton defeated Central 41-38
Lubbock defeated Lake View 43-41
Wall defeated Peaster 42-0
Brady defeated Dublin 26-21
Ingram Moore defeated TLCA San Angelo 51-36
Ozona defeated Grape Creek 57-22
Sonora defeated Alpine 45-18
Mason defeated Christoval 49-7
Junction defeated Cross Plains 41-6
Roscoe defeated Sterling City 27-14
Eldorado defeated San Saba 20-14
Miles defeated Winters 66-36
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Blackwell 58-8
Highland defeated Irion County 50-42
Menard defeated Bronte 56-28
Paint Rock defeated Trent 76-28
Veribest defeated Baird 60-12
Saturday
Water Valley @ Odessa CCA 2:00
TLCA Midland vs Eden 7:30