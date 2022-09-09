SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man

Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime

Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12

Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6

Coleman defeated Brady 56-24

Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0

TLCA defeated Winters 36-34

Christoval defeated Colorado City 26-7

D’Hanis defeated Junction 21-6

Mason defeated Ozona 42-7

Miles defeated Water Valley 56-0

Sterling City defeated Abilene TLCA 83-19

Sonora defeated Eldorado 24-7

6-man

Bronte defeated Veribest 35-12

Robert Lee defeated Baird 48-36

Irion County defeated Roby 57-0

Rochelle defeated Paint Rock 51-6

Blanket defeated Eden 50-0

Highland defeated Blackwell 52-32

San Marcos Academy defeated Menard 68-57