SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
6-man
Paint Rock defeated Gustine 58-12
Menard defeated Leakey 34-22
Friday
11-man
Abilene Cooper defeated Central 53-46
Vernon defeated Lake View 42-6
Jim Ned defeated Wall 17-14 in OT
Coleman defeated Brady 30-14
TLCA San Angelo defeated Winters 62-35
Bangs defeated Grape Creek 42-6
Colorado City defeated Christoval 15-12
Mason defeated Ozona 35-20
Junction defeated D’Hanis 32-7
Sterling City defeated TLCA Abilene 52-0
Sonora defeated Eldorado 39-13
Miles defeated Water Valley 26-18
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Baird 46-32
Irion County defeated Roby 54-6
Blanket defeated Eden 72-46
Veribest defeated Bronte 48-42
Highland defeated Blackwell 66-16