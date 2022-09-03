SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 2 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Thursday night six-man action:
#9 Irion County defeated Spur 83-36

Friday night six-man action:

Blackwell defeated Eden 48-0

#5 1A DI Garden City defeated Menard 54-8

Robert Lee defeated Sands 36-28

Zephyr defeated Veribest 46-0

Medina defeated Paint Rock 60-0

Rule defeated Bronte 43-40

Friday night 11-man action:

Central defeated El Paso Montwood 52-49

Lake View defeated Sweetwater 39-25

Mason defeated Brady 27-7

Christoval defeated Grape Creek 30-10

Odessa Compass Academy defeated TLCA 7-6

#7 2A DII Cisco defeated Wall 18-14

San Saba defeated Junction 19-6

#6 2A DII Wink defeated Ozona 51-38

Coahoma defeated Sonora 31-27

Winters defeated Eldorado 18-12

Hamlin defeated Water Valley 6-2

Miles defeated Sterling City 40-21