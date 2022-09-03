SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 2 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday night six-man action:
#9 Irion County defeated Spur 83-36
Friday night six-man action:
Blackwell defeated Eden 48-0
#5 1A DI Garden City defeated Menard 54-8
Robert Lee defeated Sands 36-28
Zephyr defeated Veribest 46-0
Medina defeated Paint Rock 60-0
Rule defeated Bronte 43-40
Friday night 11-man action:
Central defeated El Paso Montwood 52-49
Lake View defeated Sweetwater 39-25
Mason defeated Brady 27-7
Christoval defeated Grape Creek 30-10
Odessa Compass Academy defeated TLCA 7-6
#7 2A DII Cisco defeated Wall 18-14
San Saba defeated Junction 19-6
#6 2A DII Wink defeated Ozona 51-38
Coahoma defeated Sonora 31-27
Winters defeated Eldorado 18-12
Hamlin defeated Water Valley 6-2
Miles defeated Sterling City 40-21