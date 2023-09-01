SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 2 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
Irion County defeated Spur 48-0
Ranger defeated Paint Rock 54-6
Friday
11-man
Central defeated El Paso Montwood 35-33
Sweetwater defeated Lake View 62-35
Wall defeated Cisco 27-10
Mason defeated Brady 41-7
Christoval defeated Grape Creek 14-8
TLCA San Angelo defeated Odessa Compass Academy 27-24
Wink defeated Ozona 48-36
Sonora defeated Coahoma 44-30
Junction defeated San Saba 34-22
Sterling City defeated Miles 36-32
Eldorado defeated Winters 40-12
Hamlin defeated Water Valley 19-14
6-man
Sands defeated Robert Lee 53-44
Cherokee defeated Menard 79-34
Blackwell defeated Eden 46-25
Veribest defeated Zephyr 42-22
Bronte defeated Rule 52-0