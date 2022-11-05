SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 11 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
Panther Creek defeated Paint Rock 29-20
Blackwell defeated Trent 86-22
Friday
11-man
Frenship defeated Central 30-21
Lubbock Estacado defeated Lake View 61-7
Wall defeated Brady 54-10
Ballinger defeated Grape Creek 55-21
Early defeated TLCA 69-7
Sonora defeated Forsan 48-21
Ozona defeated Anthony 32-9
Reagan County defeated Christoval 28-22
Mason defeated Harper 40-7
Sterling City defeated Eldorado 24-6
Miles defeated Cross Plains 49-21
6-man
Irion County defeated Veribest 46-0
Menard defeated Eden 64-31
Loraine defeated Bronte 66-18