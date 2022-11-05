SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 11 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Thursday

Panther Creek defeated Paint Rock 29-20

Blackwell defeated Trent 86-22

Friday

11-man

Frenship defeated Central 30-21

Lubbock Estacado defeated Lake View 61-7

Wall defeated Brady 54-10

Ballinger defeated Grape Creek 55-21

Early defeated TLCA 69-7

Sonora defeated Forsan 48-21

Ozona defeated Anthony 32-9

Reagan County defeated Christoval 28-22

Mason defeated Harper 40-7

Sterling City defeated Eldorado 24-6

Miles defeated Cross Plains 49-21

6-man

Irion County defeated Veribest 46-0

Menard defeated Eden 64-31

Loraine defeated Bronte 66-18