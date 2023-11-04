SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 11 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Frenship defeated Central 41-34
Lubbock Estacado defeated Lake View 63-0
Wall defeated Brady 68-0
Early defeated TLCA San Angelo 35-21
Grape Creek defeated Ballinger 30-13
Forsan defeated Sonora 24-22
Christoval defeated Reagan County 42-13
Ozona defeated Anthony 23-13
Mason defeated Harper 61-6
Miles defeated Cross Plains 49-19
6-man
Irion County defeated Veribest 86-38
Menard defeated Eden 38-32
Loraine defeated Bronte 55-8
Blackwell defeated Trent 46-0
Saturday
Paint Rock vs Panther Creek 7:30