SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Odessa Permian defeated Central 43-31
Wall defeated Early 10-7
Brady defeated Grape Creek 22-19
TLCA defeated Ballinger 34-27
Sonora defeated Christoval 30-6
Forsan defeated Ozona 47-14
Mason defeated Stockdale 49-19
Johnson City defeated Junction 56-14
Water Valley defeated TLCA Midland due to forfeit
McCamey defeated Eldorado 35-12
Wink defeated Sterling City 41-7
Miles defeated Roscoe 77-26
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Eden 64-19
Irion County defeated Menard 56-8
Blackwell defeated Bronte 66-20
Paint Rock defeated Moran 72-22