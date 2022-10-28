SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man

Odessa Permian defeated Central 43-31

Wall defeated Early 10-7

Brady defeated Grape Creek 22-19

TLCA defeated Ballinger 34-27

Sonora defeated Christoval 30-6

Forsan defeated Ozona 47-14

Mason defeated Stockdale 49-19

Johnson City defeated Junction 56-14

Water Valley defeated TLCA Midland due to forfeit 

McCamey defeated Eldorado 35-12

Wink defeated Sterling City 41-7

Miles defeated Roscoe 77-26

6-man

Robert Lee defeated Eden 64-19

Irion County defeated Menard 56-8

Blackwell defeated Bronte 66-20

Paint Rock defeated Moran 72-22