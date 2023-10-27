SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Odessa Permian defeated Central 42-14
Wall defeated Early 50-6
TLCA San Angelo defeated Ballinger 36-21
Grape Creek defeated Brady 20-13
Sonora defeated Christoval 46-0
Ozona defeated Forsan 28-14
Mason defeated Stockdale 40-21
Johnson City defeated Junction 36-22
Iraan defeated Eldorado 27-20
Wink defeated Sterling City 28-6
McCamey defeated Water Valley 36-30
Roscoe defeated Miles 34-33
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Eden 64-18
Irion County defeated Menard 77-32
Bronte defeated Blackwell 46-42
Paint Rock defeated Moran 63-14