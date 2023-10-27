SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man
Odessa Permian defeated Central 42-14
Wall defeated Early 50-6 
TLCA San Angelo defeated Ballinger 36-21 
Grape Creek defeated Brady 20-13  
Sonora defeated Christoval 46-0 
Ozona defeated Forsan 28-14 
Mason defeated Stockdale 40-21 
Johnson City defeated Junction 36-22
Iraan defeated Eldorado 27-20  
Wink defeated Sterling City 28-6  
McCamey defeated Water Valley 36-30  
Roscoe defeated Miles 34-33 

6-man 
Robert Lee defeated Eden 64-18 
Irion County defeated Menard 77-32 
Bronte defeated Blackwell 46-42 
Paint Rock defeated Moran 63-14