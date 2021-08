CHRISTOVAL - The Christoval Cougars knock off Wink in a defensive battle, 14-6 at home to begin the season.

The Cougars and Wildcats were scoreless into the second quarter, until the Christoval offense took advantage of a blocked up, capped off by Riley Workman touchdown run. After the Wildcats were offsides on the point after attempt, Christoval went for two. Kyle Loehman punched it in to give Christoval an 8-0 lead.