SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 11 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
11-man
Water Valley defeated TLCA Abilene 60-9
6-man
Zephyr defeated Bronte 42-18
Friday
11-man
Killeen Shoemaker defeated Central 34-27
Lake View defeated Lamesa 49-8
Wall defeated Eastland 35-10
Comanche defeated Brady 37-8
Stanton defeated Grape Creek 42-6
Eldorado defeated Christoval 26-12
Sonora defeated Ballinger 46-12
Ozona defeated TLCA San Angelo 65-14
Mason defeated Coleman 29-20
De Leon defeated Junction 40-19
Miles defeated Kermit 72-12
6-man
Robert Lee defeated Rotan 46-0
Buena Vista defeated Irion County 46-42
Leakey defeated Eden 62-18
Veribest defeated Santa Anna 50-0
Menard defeated McDade 62-14
Aspermont defeated Blackwell 30-14
Paint Rock defeated TLCA Midland 35-21