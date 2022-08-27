SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 1 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Thursday night:

6-man

Bronte defeated Zephyr 44-37

Leakey defeated Eden 48-8

Santa Anna defeated Veribest 58-13

Menard defeated San Marcos Hill Country 47-2

Friday night:

11-man

Killeen Shoemaker defeated Central 31-24

Lake View defeated Lamesa 44-28

Sonora defeated Ballinger 29-7

Comanche defeated Brady 49-7

Stanton defeated Grape Creek 33-8

San Angelo TLCA defeated Ozona 42-36

Wall defeated Eastland 49-20

De Leon defeated Junction 28-8

Coleman defeated Mason 7-6

Eldorado defeated Christoval 7-0

Sterling City defeated Odessa Compass Academy 68-0

Water Valley defeated Abilene TLCA 80-19

6-man

Irion County defeated Buena Vista 80-60

Robert Lee defeated Rotan 67-22

Paint Rock defeated Lohn 64-14

Aspermont defeated Blackwell 34-28