SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 1 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday night:
6-man
Bronte defeated Zephyr 44-37
Leakey defeated Eden 48-8
Santa Anna defeated Veribest 58-13
Menard defeated San Marcos Hill Country 47-2
Friday night:
11-man
Killeen Shoemaker defeated Central 31-24
Lake View defeated Lamesa 44-28
Sonora defeated Ballinger 29-7
Comanche defeated Brady 49-7
Stanton defeated Grape Creek 33-8
San Angelo TLCA defeated Ozona 42-36
Wall defeated Eastland 49-20
De Leon defeated Junction 28-8
Coleman defeated Mason 7-6
Eldorado defeated Christoval 7-0
Sterling City defeated Odessa Compass Academy 68-0
Water Valley defeated Abilene TLCA 80-19
6-man
Irion County defeated Buena Vista 80-60
Robert Lee defeated Rotan 67-22
Paint Rock defeated Lohn 64-14
Aspermont defeated Blackwell 34-28