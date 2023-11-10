SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from the Bi-District round of the Texas high school football playoffs from teams around the Concho Valley.

Thursday

Sonora defeated Anson 29-27

Mason defeated Thrall 28-7

Weimar defeated Junction 55-0

Albany defeated Eldorado 60-0

Miles defeated Sterling City 48-0

Jonesboro defeated Robert Lee 54-0

Friday

Wall defeated Tornillo 66-0 

Crane defeated TLCA San Angelo 56-0

Alpine vs Brady 29-23 in OT

Cisco defeated Ozona 21-14

May defeated Irion County 92-70

Loraine defeated Paint Rock 46-0

Bronte defeated Rising Star 36-20