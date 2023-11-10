SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at scores from the Bi-District round of the Texas high school football playoffs from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
Sonora defeated Anson 29-27
Mason defeated Thrall 28-7
Weimar defeated Junction 55-0
Albany defeated Eldorado 60-0
Miles defeated Sterling City 48-0
Jonesboro defeated Robert Lee 54-0
Friday
Wall defeated Tornillo 66-0
Crane defeated TLCA San Angelo 56-0
Alpine vs Brady 29-23 in OT
Cisco defeated Ozona 21-14
May defeated Irion County 92-70
Loraine defeated Paint Rock 46-0
Bronte defeated Rising Star 36-20