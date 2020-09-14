High school football rankings: Wall moves up; Sterling City falls despite win

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead of Week 4.

The only Concho Valley program to move up in any classification was Wall.

The Hawks jumped one spot to No. 3 in 3A Division I after a hard fought 24-6 loss against San Antonio Cornerstone.

Sterling City improved to 3-0 after its mercy rule win over O’Donnell, but fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in 1A Division I.

Meanwhile, Blackwell remained ranked and dropped to No. 10 in 1A Division II, despite losing to Highland 42-22.

Full rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/09/14/revealed-texasfootballcom-s-week-4-texas-high-school-football-state-rankings?ref=home_feature_article