There are still two weeks left in the Texas high school football season, but the discussion of first round playoff matchups has already started. Here’s a look at who would play who if the season were to end today.
*Note: Seeding is based on district records, followed by tiebreakers, if the two teams have played then overall record, and finally is based off last season’s finish if overall records are the same.
6A Division I Region I
W1 El Paso Franklin vs R2 Odessa Permian
W2 Midland Legacy vs R1 El Paso Americas
6A Division II Region I
W1 El Paso Pebble Hills vs R2 Central
W2 Abilene vs R2 El Paso Eastlake
4A Division I Region I
W1 El Paso Riverside vs F2 Lake View
R1 Clint vs T2 Andrews
W2 Fort Stockton vs T1 Fabens
R2 Big Spring vs F1 Clint Mountain View
3A Division I Region I
W3 Jim Ned vs F4 Early
R3 Wall vs T4 Whitesboro
W4 Brock vs F3 Paradise
R4 Pilot Point vs T3 Breckenridge
3A Division II Region I
W1 Childress vs F2 Ballinger
R1 Canadian vs T2 Grape Creek
W2 Sonora vs T1 Spearman
R2 Brady vs F1 Friona
2A Division I Region IV
W13 Shiner vs F14 Ozona
R13 Ganado vs T14 Johnson City
W14 Mason vs F13 Schulenburg
R14 Harper vs T13 Flatonia
2A Division II Region IV
W13 Burton vs F14 Rocksprings
R13 Granger vs T14 Miles
W14 Christoval vs F13 Snook
R14 Eldorado vs T13 Iola
1A Division I Region II
W7 Hermleigh vs R8 Sterling City
W8 Westbrook vs R7 Ira
1A Division I Region IV
W13 May vs R14 Irion County
W14 Water Valley vs R13 Lingleville
1A Division II Region II
W5 Buena Vista vs R6 Blackwell
W5 Loraine vs R6 Balmorhea
High School Football Bi-District Projections: If the season ended today
There are still two weeks left in the Texas high school football season, but the discussion of first round playoff matchups has already started. Here’s a look at who would play who if the season were to end today.