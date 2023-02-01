SAN ANGELO, TX. — With the winter storm still hanging around the Concho Valley, high school basketball games that were expected to play Monday or Tuesday have now been postponed again. Below is the most up-to-date information regarding the rescheduling of games.

Midland Legacy @ Central- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 4:30 pm, varsity boys at 6 pm.

Lake View @ Lubbock Estacado- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 2:30 pm, varsity boys at 4 pm.

Wall @ Ballinger- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 4:15 pm, varsity boys at 5:30 pm.

Jim Ned @ Grape Creek- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 5 pm, varsity boys at 6:30 pm.

TLCA @ Clyde- rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th. Varsity girls at 2 pm, varsity boys at 3:30 pm.

Llano @ Brady- Makeup date and time still undetermined.

Water Valley @ Christoval- rescheduled for the end of the season.

Ozona @ Sterling City- rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th. Varsity girls at 11:00 am, varsity boys at 12:30 pm.

Eldorado @ Reagan County- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 4:30 pm, varsity boys to follow.

Forsan @ Sonora- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 5 pm, varsity boys at 6:30 pm.

Miles @ Winters- rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th. Varsity girls at 1 pm, varsity boys to follow.

Junction @ San Saba- rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th. Varsity girls at 12 pm, varsity boys to follow.

Mason @ Center Point- Makeup date and time still undetermined.

Garden City @ Irion County- rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th. Varsity girls at 6 pm, varsity boys at 7:15 pm.

Blackwell @ Veribest- rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th. Varsity girls at 1 pm, varsity boys at 2:15 pm.

Robert Lee @ Bronte- rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th. Varsity girls at 3 pm, varsity boys at 4:15 pm.

Olfen @ Menard- Makeup date and time still undetermined for boys game.

Paint Rock @ Santa Anna- rescheduled for Monday, February 6th. Varsity girls at 6 pm, varsity boys at 7:30 pm.