Hawks set for key showdown against Midland Christian

WALL, Texas–Wall and Midland Christian have met up for the last four years, making this the fifth meeting between the two programs.
It’s been a back and forth series since they’ve played each other starting in 2016.
For more on their match up, check out the video above. Be sure to tune into Inside the Game on Friday at 11:35 p.m. on KSAN.
