SAN ANGELO, Texas — The time has come for the first week of football season and along with it are some intriguing match-ups right out of the gate.

It’ll be a top 25 match-up this Friday night for the Wall Hawks who take the trip to Eastland to battle the 23rd-ranked Mavericks, the Hawks come into this one ranked 18th in 3A Division II.

The Hawks are a confident bunch heading into their Week 1 game against Eastland, fresh off a very good showing last Friday night in a scrimmage against Midland Christian.

“We’ve been really hyped up this year, especially after how good we played against Midland Christian. We just really think we are going to go into this year and do really good,” said senior center Jayden Sellers, “It would mean a lot to get the first win of the season, it would carry on to every week after and just push us more.”

Wall brings back a ton of talent off a 5-5 team from last season and drops down a division once district play begins later in the year.

“I think everybody wants to start their season 1-0. You tell your kids you can’t go 10-0 unless you can go 1-0 so that’s going to be a huge factor for our kids. We want to start hot, and we want to continue to build on that each week,” said Head Coach Houston Guy.

Wall and Eastland kick things off Friday night at 7 p.m. from Maverick Stadium.