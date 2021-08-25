Hawks look to continue winning streak against Eastland

WALL– The Wall Hawks are headed into week one against the Eastland Mavericks.
Wall has won the last seven matchups against Eastland, the last time the Mavericks won was in the 2011 area round.
With only three starting returners the Hawks go into game one with a bit of apprehension. The Mavericks on the other hand have lost half of their starters including Behran Morton their standout quarterback from last season.
In the video above, coach Houston Guy highlights some of the key components to try to add a ninth win against Eastland.
