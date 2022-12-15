SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of the most dominant basketball teams in the last decade in the Concho Valley has been the Wall Hawks and their success in district play.

The Hawks have won nine straight district titles dating back to the 2013-2014 season and will look to capture number 10 this season when district play begins for the Hawks next Monday against Grape Creek.

“I think the non-district schedule has really helped us. We’ve played a tough schedule, some really good teams to toughen us up and make us have to play real well if we are going to compete and get us ready to know how we are going to play once we get into the heart of the district,” said head coach Travis Dawson.

“I feel like winning a district title pushes us and I feel like we have a high expectation and we know that’s where we belong and we just expect nothing less,” said junior point guard Jack Duncan.

Wall will see somewhat of a new district this season because of the UIL Realignment that took place back in February. District 6-3A now features Ballinger, Clyde, Coahoma, Merkel, Grape Creek, TLCA, Jim Ned, and Wall. The new district will Coahoma join the bunch and Brady will move to a new district.