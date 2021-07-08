Halfmann jumps from Blackwell to Olfen

OLFEN– Former Blackwell girls basketball head coach Bud Halfmann has accepted the athletic director job at Olfen ISD.

Halfmann will also assume the duties of head football coach and boys basketball coach for the program. The former Lady Hornets frontman spent five years with the Blackwell program.

Hear what he had to say about the decision in the video above.

