‘Gritty’ Hawks preparing for longtime playoff rival Brock

WALL– Wall is making its 13th straight playoff appearance and looking to win its 12th consecutive bi-district game.
The Hawks (5-4) will face longtime playoff rival and powerhouse Brock at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium in Clyde. The Eagles (10-0) have outscored opponents 516-112 and were the No. 2 ranked team in 3A Division I in the final regular-season rankings.
This year’s Wall group has been described as gritty, tough, and hardworking. Hear what head coach Houston Guy had to say about his team in the video above.
