SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was a night to remember for Grape Creek as they knocked off district foe Ballinger 20-13, their first victory against the Bearcats since 2016. The Eagles would jump out to a 12-0 lead at the half, and hang on for the victory. With the win, the Eagles move to 2-0 in District 2-3A Division 2.

Grape Creek travels to Brady next week, while Ballinger hosts Ingram Moore.