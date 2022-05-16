SAN ANGELO, TX. — After day one of competition on the links in the Girls UIL State Golf Championships, here’s how things stand after day one of play.

In Class 3A, the Lady Hawks of Wall, looking to defend their title, have commanding 47 shot lead after day one. Shay West the tournament leader in individual play, shot a 71 on the day. Sam Lehr shot a 78, Gracie McMillan shot an 80, Corbyn Herring finished the round with an 83, and Emily Green finished with a 94.

In Class 2A, the Cowgirls of Mason, looking to make history, and bring home the first girls golf state title, are in the lead after day one after shooting a team total of 360.

Also in Class 2A, the Lady Lions of Ozona who booked their ticket to state after finishing third in the regional tournament is in eighth place after their team round of 436.

To Class 1A, the Lady Steers of Robert Lee, looking to complete a three-peat after claiming gold in 2019 and 2021, after the 2020 golf championships canceled due to the pandemic. The Lady Steers sit in first place, 18 shots ahead of Happy who is in second.

The Lady Falcons of Veribest, also competing the next two days, is in fourth place after day one of play in the 1A golf championships.

As for individual play, Sterling City’s Makinzee Woods is sitting in a tie for fourteenth place after shooting a round of 106 Monday.