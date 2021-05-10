GIRLS STATE GOLF: Central’s Honea shares lead; Wall, Robert Lee atop leaderboard

BRADY, Texas - The wait for autopsy results in the case of the infant remains found in Brady Creek Reservoir is ongoing. The infant was found in Brady Creek Reservoir Friday afternoon and police are not saying anything about their investigation. The Central Texas Medical Examiners office in Lockhart is scheduled to examine the infants remains. From a statement, Brady police say a local fisherman found the infants body in an old ammunition cannister in the reservoir.

Brady Police and Fire Departments declined to comment Monday, but reporters spoke with Brady Mayor Anthony Groves, to get a sense of how the community has been impacted. "The only thing that anybody can say is what a terrible thing it is to happen," said Groves. "...and, what a terrible situation the mother must have been in to do such a thing." Groves also said the death of the baby has deeply impacted those who first responded. "You know from every aspect," Groves continued. "To be the fisherman that finds that the ammo can and opens it to see such a sight. Then to respond to it. The [Justice of the Peace], the funeral home, all the officials that were… that had to be involved in this."