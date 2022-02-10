15 Concho Valley girls basketball teams qualified for the 2022 UIL high school playoffs. Here are the matchups for the bi-district round:

Bi-District Round

Class 6A

T2 Central vs R1 El Paso Pebble Hills, 6 p.m. Monday at Fort Stockton High School



Class 3A

T6 Wall vs R5 Stanton, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Angelo State’s Junell Center



F6 Ballinger vs W5 Coahoma, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling City High School



Class 2A

W7 Ozona vs F8 Coleman/Colorado City, TBD



R7 Christoval vs T8 Coleman/Colorado City, TBD



R8 Miles vs T7 Eldorado, 8 p.m Tuesday at Sterling City High School



R29 Mason vs T30 Brackettville, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bandera High School



Class 1A

W11 Robert Lee vs F12 Santa Anna, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Winters High School



R11 Irion County vs T12 Menard, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wall High School



W12 Veribest vs F11 Water Valley, 7:15 p.m. Monday at San Angelo Lake View’s Ben Norton Gym



R12 Eden vs T11 Sterling City, 6 p.m. Monday at San Angelo Lake View’s Ben Norton Gym