SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four Central Lady Cats signed their national letters of intent Tuesday evening in the Turf Room at San Angelo Stadium.
Three of the four committed to universities in the Lone Star Conference, which includes Angelo State. Makayla Jordan signed with Oklahoma Christian, Kieryn Moffat signed with Lubbock Christian and Angelo Alverado is heading to San Antonio and attending St. Mary’s.
Along with Jordan, Araceli Holguin is also heading out of state after signing with Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, Minnesota.
The four Lady Cats and Central Head Girls Soccer Coach Ben Henry shared on the special day and what factored into their decisions.
Four Central soccer players sign to play at next level
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four Central Lady Cats signed their national letters of intent Tuesday evening in the Turf Room at San Angelo Stadium.