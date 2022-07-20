SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Wall pitcher Luke Young was selected as the 321st pick by the Washington Nationals in the 11th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Young helped bring the baseball programs first UIL state title back in 2019, where he was also named the UIL Class 3A Most Valuable Player.

This past season at Midland College, Young finished with a 9-4 record as a sophomore with an ERA of 3.95. In 72 innings pitched, he collected 110 strikeouts, twice as many as he had his first season with the Chaparrals.