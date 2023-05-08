SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Wall Lady Hawk volleyball coach Robynn Jones has accepted an assistant role with the Water Valley volleyball program. She joins her husband Matt, who accepted a new position with the Wildcat football team last week.

Jones, who got her head coaching career underway in 2012 with Bronte, made the jump to Wall in 2016 as the head volleyball coach and assistant track coach will look to bring her winning mentality to Water Valley, who made it to the 2A regional semifinals this past fall.

After joining the Lady Hawk volleyball program in 2016, Jones put quite the winning resume together, collecting 202 wins during her time, including a trip to the regional semifinals in Class 3A with Wall this past fall.