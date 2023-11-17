SAN ANGELO, TX. — Just two years removed from competing at the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in Garland, former Veribest Lady Falcon Cora Blackwell officiated a Class 1A State Semifinal match earlier this week.

Blackwell, a May 2023 graduate of Veribest, began officiating back in June doing summer league matches before being a ref for junior and high school matches during the 2023 season.

Thanks to the Lady Longhorns of Bronte qualifying for the Class 1A State Semifinal, Blackwell was informed last Saturday she would be making the trip to be an official during the Bronte versus Harrold match earlier in the week on Wednesday.

“It was really exciting. Angela went in and told all these people that I had played here two years prior and now I’m there as an official and people couldn’t get over how young I was to be there and how cool it was to be on both sides of it. It was cool to see the behind-the-scenes and meet all of the people. It was truly amazing and such an honor to be there,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell added she plans on continuing officiating junior and high school matches with the hope of one day being a ref for collegiate volleyball matches.