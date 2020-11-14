Former district foes Veribest, Sterling City, battle for state semifinal berth

SAN ANGELO, Texas–No. 7 Sterling City and No. 2 Veribest will meet up in the 1A Regional Final for a chance to clinch a spot in the State Semifinals for the first time in each of their programs history in volleyball. They will meet up at Abilene Wylie High School at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sterling City (21-7) defeated Vernon Northside in four sets in the Regional Semifinals to advance to the Regional Championship match for the first time since 2015.



Veribest (20-1) continues to make history this season, advancing to the Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history in volleyball. The Lady Falcons rallied to beat Van Horn in five sets to punch their ticket to the Regional Final.



The Lady Eagles and the Lady Falcons were district opponents up until realignment in February 2020. Sterling City was realigned to District 2-2A with Forsan, Wink, McCamey, Rankin, Grandfalls-Royalty, Imperial Buena Vista, and TLC Midland.



