SAN ANGELO– Former Central quarterback Greg Thomas returned to San Angelo to sign copies of his new book, Doubting Thomas ‘Hawg Whisper’ My Arkansas Memoirs at Old Town Books on Friday.



The class of 84′ graduate shares stories of his days growing up, playing under legendary head coach Jimmy Keeling, and his days as an Arkansas Razorback. Thomas was the first black starting quarterback for Arkansas, where he started three seasons.



Hear what the Bobcat Hall of Famer had to say on what led him to write a book in the video above.