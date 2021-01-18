First place Wall overcomes early setbacks, sends message with big wins

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Six Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.

Rankings as of January 18, 2021

Class 1A: Sterling City (5-1, 2-1) drops from No. 16 to NRIrion County (8-3, 3-0) enters at No. 22