SAN ANGELO, TX. — Construction is finally complete over in Mertzon, as Irion County has opened their new gymnasium.

Back in the spring of 2019, the voters of Irion County ISD passed a 18 million dollar bond for upgrades around campus. The visiting bleachers at the football field are new, as is the concession stand over at O.K. Wolfenbarger Field, and construction was done on some of the buildings around campus as well.

The biggest part of the 18 million dollar bond was a 30,000 square foot gymnasium, ‘Hornet Gymnasium”, for both Hornet and Lady Hornet basketball.

“It was a process. When you build anything that is 30,000 square feet you are going to have a lot of challenges, a lot of different things hit you every day but the final product I think that the players and coaches and everybody in Mertzon and Irion County can be extremely proud of this,” said Irion County Superintendent Dr. Ray DeSpain.

“The biggest thing was we were just so excited. I was so excited to see it because we saw it under construction when nothing was in here and then seeing it all put together and finished was amazing and so exciting,” said Lady Hornet senior KK Hart.