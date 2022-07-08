SAN ANGELO, TX. — Lee McCown is back to coaching high school football in the Concho Valley, and will lead Robert Lee once the season starts in a month.

McCown, who has been an administrator with Robert Lee ISD the past five years, will take his 17 years of coaching experience and use it to his advantage hoping to turn Robert Lee football back to their winning ways.

McCown released a statement to KLST/KSAN saying “I am thankful for the opportunity to be the head football coach for the Robert Lee Steers. We have a great community, kids and school district. I’m looking forward to being a part of the future of Robert Lee athletics”.

Robert Lee kicks off their season August 26th at home against Rotan.