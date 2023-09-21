SAN ANGELO, TX. — After his impressive performance almost a week ago against the Baird Bears, Veribest Falcon Quarterback Hunter Hallmark has been named the week four Class 1A Quarterback of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

One of the many reasons the Falcons are off to the historic 4-0 start to the season, has been the play of Hallmark, who went 4-for-4 last Friday night with three touchdowns and 100 yards through the air.

The Falcons host the unbeaten Panthers of Valera Panther Creek Friday night at 7:30 p.m.