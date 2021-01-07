WALL — The Wall girls’ basketball is known for its winning tradition. The program has won two state titles and is looking to add a third this season.
The Lady Hawks (14-1, 5-0 in District 6-3A) are coming off a 33-27 victory over district rival and No. 7 Jim Ned, putting them in the driver’s seat in 6-3A.
Hear what senior guard Kylie Phillips, senior forward Kaitlyn Stephens, and head coach Kevin Richardson had to say about the team’s success in the video above.
Experienced No. 22 Lady Hawks off to hot start
