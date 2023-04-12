SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons are heading to the state tennis tournament in San Antonio after junior, Emily Scott, picked up a regional champion title in the singles competition.

“Last year they were a little bit disappointed so she kind of had that fire in her all season. She decided she wanted to play singles this year and she went all the way through, got first place at regionals, and going to get a state birth so it felt really good for her,” said head coach, Miles Romine.

After playing doubles last season and bringing home third place, Scott decided to make the switch from doubles to singles, while putting in the work in the off-season.

“I want to go in, win my first match with a bang,” said junior Lady Falcon, Emily Scott. “I want people to notice me and I want to bring home a gold medal. I think it would mean a lot because we, this school has made a lot of state appearances and I think it would be great to finally bring home a gold medal.”

The Falcons will travel to San Antonio for the Tennis State Tournament where competition starts for Scott on April 25th at 8:00 a.m. in the 1A girls’ singles competition.