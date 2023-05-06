SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles were out at Donsky Field, Saturday afternoon, taking on Hamlin in game two of the Bi-District round of the Texas High School baseball playoffs.

Eldorado would strike first early on to put them on the board first, but Hamlin responded with a big three-run inning.

Eleazar Hernandez hit a ground ball to third to get things back up and going for the Eagles, Hamlin would throw to first, missing Mike Adame who pumped his arms, getting home safe with a slide.

With a wild pitch by Hamlin, Braylon Sanchez stepped away from the plate, waving his man, Mario Arispe home, sliding making it in, in the knick of time.

The Eagles still had to fight back early on, Jason Covarrubiaz hit one over the Hamlin’s heads, making his way to first base. Omar Barajas would make his way home, followed by Adame.

Eldorado would stack on some more insurance, another wild pitch, Hernandez made the mad dash to first base, and Sanchez would sneakily slide in to steal home plate. It wouldn’t stop there though, an error on the play, and Covarrubiaz would go ahead and steal home too.

Eldorado takes this one 10-3 to claim the Bi-District Champion title moving on to the Area round of the playoffs.