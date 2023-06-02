SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles hosted a summer basketball camp that was open to kindergarten through ninth-graders, from May 30th to June 2nd.

This camp was put on by the Eldorado Eagles boys basketball head coach and assistant coach, Jaxson Robinson and Robbie Robinson.

“I mean, I teach at the high school so it’s kind of special to get to know those younger kids a little bit more and form a connection with those kids before they get to you, in junior high and high school. And it kind of allows you a head start whenever they do enter junior high athletics,” said head coach Jaxson Robinson. “It just gives you a leg up on the competition, if they learn how to shoot right, pass right, dribble right, you can kind of focus on other things than just learning the game of basketball.”