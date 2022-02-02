ELDORADO– Eldorado standout quarterback Korbin Covarrubiaz signed with Sul Ross University for National Signing Day on Wednesday.



The four year letterman threw for 3,179 yards and 43 touchdowns, rushed 713 yard and 17 touchdowns, and led the Eagles to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in 50 years in his senior season.



Hear Covarrubiaz had to say about his decision in the video above.



