Eldorado gearing up for ‘big game’ with rival Christoval

ELDORADO — After battling its way through a tough non-district schedule, Eldorado has started district with back to back.
The Eagles (3-4, 2-0 in District 14-2A Div. II) are coming off a 35-12 win over Rocksprings last week and their young core continues to improve in head coach Jon Long’s first season with the program.
Hear what Long and junior receiver Cooper Meador had to say about this week’s matchup against rival Christoval in the video above.
Eldorado hosts Christoval at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Larry Mitchel Stadium.
