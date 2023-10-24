SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to their 24-0 on the road last Friday night, the Eldorado Eagles have been named the Class 2A ‘Team of the Week’ by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

A significant victory for the Eagles, as Sterling City was undefeated in District 5-2A Division II before Eldorado pulled out the win, thanks to scoring in every quarter with three touchdowns and a field goal.

Eldorado, who currently sits at 5-3 overall, and 2-2 in district play, travels to Iraan this Friday in their regular season finale.