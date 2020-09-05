Eldorado bounces back, cruises past Winters

ELDORADO — Eldorado handily defeated Winters 51-19 in a non-district matchup at Larry Mitchell Stadium.
The win was Eagles’ (1-1) head coach Jon Long’s first of his coaching career.
NEXT: Eldorado faces Coahoma at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium
