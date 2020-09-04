Eden looking for second statement win

EDEN — Eden provided fans with one of the more exciting games in Week 1.

The Bulldogs(1-0) knocked off 1A Division II No. 6 Blackwell 62-60 in a shootout that came down to the final minute of the game. It was a big-time win for a program looking to prove their talented core is one of the best in the state.

Continuing with their tough non-district, they’ll hit the road to face No. 8 Leakey this week. Last season the Eagles (1-0) dominated this matchup, coming away with a 52-6 win. However, it was before the Bulldogs started to play some of their best football.

Leakey returners multiple starters from last year’s 10-2 squad, notably all-state spreadback Hunter Williams. The Eagles are coming off a convincing Week 1 victory over FEAST Homeschool 57-8.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium

