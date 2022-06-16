SAN ANGELO, TX. — The football season may be a few months away, but it’s been quite the offseason for San Angelo TLCA’s football program.

The Eagles qualified for their first ever 7-on-7 football state tournament after going 2-0 in the Sonora state qualifying tournament. TLCA defeated Brady and Junction to punch their ticket to state.

“Well, I’m always preaching confidence. I think that’s a big key to get guys where they feel like they can win when you are trying to restart a program like this. I’m hoping that’s what this is going to be. When I started 7-on-7 here going to these big tournaments, that was always my goal to let it be something that builds confidence,” said head coach Matt Jones.

“In football, we aren’t used to that winning complexion so obviously going to the state tournament is a pretty huge deal for my senior year and for a lot of these other guys. They aren’t used to winning that many games,” said senior Kelby Thomas.

The 7-on-7 football state tournament for Division three teams is June 23rd, and 24th at Veterans Park in College Station, TX.

TLCA is doing a fundraiser to help with costs during this tournament, if you’d like to help the Eagles, click here.