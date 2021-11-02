Eagles hope to continue historic season with first ever district title

SAN ANGELO, TX. — While teams around the Concho Valley make their last push to the playoffs, one team in particular is chasing history as the final week of the regular season is Friday.

Last Friday, the Grape Creek Eagles booked a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and first under four year head coach Tanner Thiel.

“Emotions were flying around. Everybody was happy. Joy was all over the place because we beat Sonora who was 3-0 in District. We shocked everybody,” said Isiah Briones.

One piece of history down, and the Eagles have another shot Friday night to make even more history for Grape Creek football and become district champions for the first time in school history.

“There was never a gold ball in the trophy case so that’s just something we’ve told the guys since day one is when we are done here we want to put a gold ball in the trophy case,” said Thiel.

“If we get that gold ball, I already know I’m going to cry but for everyone else it’s going to be such a relief off our shoulders because we did it,” said Briones.

The district title would be no surprise to Thiel, as he saw something special in this group of Eagle players.

“We knew if we could get all the right pieces in the right order and all that we could be competitive with anybody in our district,” said Thiel.

But the boys in green and white know they must take care of business Friday night and not let Ingram Moore ruin what they’ve worked so hard for.

“We don’t want to end up like Ingram Moore last year and let a 1-8 team beat us. We want to be that team to fix that and want to make sure we keep playing at a high level and not let up or jeopardize the season,” said Kolton Allen.